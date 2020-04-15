Emory Healthcare sets up drive-through site for those with appointments

Emory Healthcare has set up a new drive-through testing site to make it easier for those who have an appointment to be tested for the coronavirus.

The testing site is located in an Emory parking deck located at 6 Executive Park Drive NE in Atlanta. Those who have called ahead to get an appointment can easily drive up for the swab test at the location.

“We are pleased to offer this drive-through COVID testing site to our patients and the general public who may be experiencing coronavirus symptoms,” Penny Castellano, MD, chief medical officer and associate director of Emory Clinic was quoted as saying in a release sent to FOX 5 News. “Patients are conveniently tested in their cars and usually receive results within 24 hours via a phone call from an Emory Healthcare nurse.”

Anyone who shows up without an appointment will be turned away.

To find out about qualifying for an appointment, those with symptoms can call the Emory COVID-19 hotline at 404-712-6843 between 8 a.m. and 10 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays and then on the weekend from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.

Anyone who thinks they qualify can take an online test to determine if they should call the hotline number to set up an appointment. That test can be found here: https://c19check.com/start

Know how the COVID-19 outbreak is impacting Georiga

