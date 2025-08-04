Man hospitalized after fire at SW Atlanta rooming house

article

One man has been taken to the hospital after a fire on Sunday night at a southwest Atlanta home.

The flames broke out around 8 p.m. at the home on the 1100 block of Ira Street.

What we know:

Officials with the Atlanta Fire Department tell FOX 5 that they arrived at the rooming house to see flames coming from one of the rooms.

The crews were able to rescue a man who was trapped by the flames, but officials say he suffered some injuries.

Medics took the man to Grady Memorial Hospital for treatment. His current condition is now known.

The fire broke out Sunday night on Ira Street. (FOX 5)

The other residents, including a 3-year-old, were able to get out of the home safely. Firefighters were able to contain the flames to the single building.

The American Red Cross is helping the displaced residents.

What we don't know:

Authorities are looking into what started the fire, but they believe it was electrical in nature.