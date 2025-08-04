Funeral for Dunwoody detective happening Monday, fundraiser scheduled
DUNWOODY, Ga. - Plans are underway for a community fundraiser to support the family of Detective Jordan Laverty, a Dunwoody police officer who died unexpectedly last week. The department has not released details regarding his cause of death.
PREVIOUS: Dunwoody Police Department mourning unexpected loss of detective
Dunwoody Tavern, located on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, will host the fundraiser on Aug. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Dunwoody Police Foundation, which will use the funds to assist Laverty’s family, including four children, during this difficult time. The Police Foundation has also established a GoFundMe campaign.
Laverty served the citizens of Dunwoody for 8 years and previously served with DeKalb County Police Department for 3 years.
Laverty’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday at Woodstock City Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.