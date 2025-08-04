Funeral for Dunwoody detective happening Monday, fundraiser scheduled

article

Plans are underway for a community fundraiser to support the family of Detective Jordan Laverty, a Dunwoody police officer who died unexpectedly last week. The department has not released details regarding his cause of death.

Dunwoody Tavern, located on Chamblee Dunwoody Road, will host the fundraiser on Aug. 23 beginning at 5 p.m. All proceeds will benefit the Dunwoody Police Foundation, which will use the funds to assist Laverty’s family, including four children, during this difficult time. The Police Foundation has also established a GoFundMe campaign.

Laverty served the citizens of Dunwoody for 8 years and previously served with DeKalb County Police Department for 3 years.

Laverty’s funeral service is scheduled for Monday at Woodstock City Church. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m., followed by the funeral service at 2 p.m.