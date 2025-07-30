Dunwoody Police Department mourning unexpected loss of detective

article

The Brief Detective Jordan Laverty, a respected Dunwoody officer and Army veteran, has died unexpectedly, leaving behind his wife and four daughters. Laverty served 8 years with Dunwoody Police and 3 years with DeKalb County Police, earning a reputation as a devoted public servant. A GoFundMe has been launched to help cover funeral costs and support his family’s immediate and future needs.



The Dunwoody Police Department is mourning the unexpected death of Detective Jordan Laverty, a veteran officer who served the city for eight years.

What we know:

Laverty, who previously spent three years with the DeKalb County Police Department, was remembered by colleagues as a dedicated public servant who made a lasting impact on the community.

What they're saying:

"It is with heavy heart and deep sadness that we share the unexpected loss of Detective Jordan Laverty," the department said in a statement. "His absence has left a void that will not easily be filled. We are heartbroken and wrapping our arms around his family in love and support."

According to a GoFundMe page, Laverty was an Army veteran, a devoted husband to Brittney Laverty, and father to four girls – Emory, Harper, Ivey and Quinn.

The GoFundMe also says that Laverty "proudly served his country, protected his community, and loved his family fiercely."

The funds raised will be used to pay for funeral expenses, provide for his family's immediate needs, and create a foundation of support for the future of Laverty's family, according to the fundraiser.

The department is asking the community to keep Laverty’s family, friends, and fellow officers in their thoughts and prayers during this difficult time.