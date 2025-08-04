Atlanta rapper 21 Savage provides school supplies to DeKalb kids

The Brief Rapper 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation hosted their largest-ever back-to-school drive at South DeKalb Mall on Sunday. The event provided students with free backpacks, school supplies, shoes, and haircuts ahead of the new school year. Families enjoyed bounce houses, games, food, and drinks as DeKalb County students prepared to return to class.



Atlanta rapper 21 Savage and his Leading by Example Foundation gave back to the community on Sunday by hosting the 9th annual "Issa Back to School Drive" at South DeKalb Mall — the largest event in the program’s history.

What we know:

This year’s event featured backpacks filled with school supplies, new shoes, and free haircuts and braiding for students preparing to return to class. The event also included family-friendly activities such as bounce houses, games, and a variety of food and drinks for attendees.

21 Savage's manager Justin Williams told FOX 5 Atlanta that they just wanted to take some of the load off the parents of the students so that they were not worried about having to spend money on school supplies while trying to pay other bills.

The back-to-school event came just hours before DeKalb County students are set to return to the classroom, providing a boost of support and excitement for the new school year.