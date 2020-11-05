Emergency crews say man, woman injured in accident at SK Battery plant

article

Officials said two workers were critically injured after an accident at the SK Battery factory in Jackson County.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the Commerce plant located off Steve Reynolds Industrial Parkway on Wednesday afternoon.

SKYFOX 5 flew over the SK Battery plant in Commerce, Georgia after a reported accident on Nov. 4, 2020. (FOX 5)

Emergency crews said a man fell several feet and landed on a woman. Both were rushed to an area hospital.

An investigation has been launched into the cause of the accident.