Suspect identified in deadly DeKalb County apartment double shooting

DeKalb County police have identified a suspect in a shooting at a Lithonia apartment complex on Wednesday that left one person dead and another fighting for their lives.

The shooting happened just before 6 a.m. at the Windward Forest apartments on the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive near Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Crime scene tape cordoned off part of the complex's parking lot and a grassy area nearby where officers had placed several evidence markers.

Officers say they were called to the apartment complex after reports of a shooting. At the scene, they found two injured victims.

Medics pronounced one of the victims dead at the scene. The second victim has been rushed to a local hospital in critical condition. Their current condition is unknown.

On Friday, officials identified a suspect in the deadly shooting as 44-year-old Javoka Shumaker. Investigators believe that Shumaker knew the two victims.

If you have any information about where Shumaker could be, call the DeKalb County Police Department's homicide unit at (770) 724-7850 or dial 911.

This story is developing. Check back for details. If you have additional information, pictures, or video, email newstipsatlanta@fox.com.