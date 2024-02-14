Body found at Stonecrest apartment complex, police investigating

DeKalb County police are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Stonecrest on Wednesday morning.

Multiple police vehicles and crime scene investigators are responding to the Windward Forest apartments on the 2600 block of Embarcadero Drive near Emory Hillandale Hospital.

Crime scene tape cordoned off part of the complex's parking lot and a grassy area nearby where officers had placed several evidence markers.

FOX 5 cameras saw a body at the scene that appeared to have been shot at least once.

At this time, officials have shared no information about their investigation.

