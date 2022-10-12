Expand / Collapse search
Suspects in Elijah DeWitt shooting remain in jail while awaiting bond hearing for murder charges

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Updated 8:31AM
Gwinnett County
FOX 5 Atlanta

Hearing for Sugarloaf Mills shooting suspects

Two men, 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson, appeared in court in Gwinnett County. They're accused of murdering 18-year-old Elijah DeWitt.

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. - An 18-year-old Jefferson High School student and football player's funeral is Wednesday. Loved ones will gather to lay Elijah DeWitt to rest one week after a bullet cut his life short and hours after his accused killers faced a judge in Gwinnett County.

Law enforcement arrested 18-year-old Kemare Bryan and 19-year-old Chandler Richardson in South Carolina. The two were transported and booked in Gwinnett County on Tuesday. Both are charged with malice and felony murder in the deadly shooting of Elijah DeWitt outside Sugarloaf Mills

Both young men stood before a Gwinnett County judge on Wednesday were dressed in the street clothes they were wearing when they were arrested. A judge delayed the bond hearing for Bryan and Richardson, saying only a superior court judge can grant a bond on the felony charges. They'll stay in jail until their superior court appearance.

The judge ensured they understood the charges filed against them and verified if both men had an attorney. Bryan and Richardson said they have legal representation.

"You're going to be here for a while," the judge said Wednesday.

Investigators said Bryan and Richardson got into a fight with DeWitt before firing the fatal shots. Police went to the Dave & Busters in the Sugarloaf Mills parking lot and found DeWitt on the ground with a gunshot wound. 

Police said investigators are still determining what led up to the shooting. 

"I want him to be remembered as a fierce competitor with a very large heart," Elijah's mother Dawn DeWitt said.

DeWitt's father says he's forgiven the two men charged with murdering his son.

"Forgiveness is for the forgiver," Craig DeWitt said. "We don't want the hate in this household." 

Vigil in Athens for 17-year-old Jefferson High School student

A community gathered to show support for loved ones of a high school football player gunned down last week. The vigil at Southside Church in Athens was to honor the life of 17-year-old Elijah DeWitt.

A funeral service will be held Wednesday at 6 p.m. at the arena at Jefferson High School at 575 Washington Street in Jefferson.

Elijah DeWitt makes highlight-worthy touchdown catch for Jefferson football team against St. Pius X

Jefferson won the game 23-0. Elijah Dewitt was a high school football standout for the Jefferson Dragons.

DeWitt was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School. Those who know him said he had dreams of playing college football.