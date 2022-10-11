Men accused of shooting, killing Jefferson HS teen at Sugarloaf Mills Mall back in Georgia

article

The two men accused of killing a star high school football player near a metro Atlanta mall last week are back in Georgia.

Kemare Bryan, 18, and Chandler Richardson, 19, were arrested in South Carolina. They have since been extradited and booked into the Gwinnett County Adult Detention Center. Both have been charged with malice murder, felony murder, aggravated assault and possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony.

The two were wanted in connection to the death of 18-year-old Elijah Daniel DeWitt, a Jefferson High School senior. DeWitt was shot and killed in the parking lot near the Dave & Buster’s entrance at the Sugarloaf Mills Mall on the evening of Oct. 5.

DeWitt was a star wide receiver at Jefferson High School. He had big dreams of playing college ball.

Wednesday at 6 p.m., a funeral service will be held at the arena at Jefferson High School. That is located at 575 Washington Street in Jefferson.

Bryan and Richardson remain behind bars without bond.