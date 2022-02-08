Electronics stolen overnight from Edgewood doughnut shop

article

Atlanta police are investigating an overnight burglary at an Edgewood doughnut shop.

The burglary happened at Revolution Doughnuts and Coffee on the 700 block of Edgewood Avenue near Waddell Street.

The owner of the business says the suspect was able to get in and steal electronics from the store.

Police were able to grab surveillance footage in the hopes of catching the person responsible.

Investigators have not yet identified a suspect in the burglary.

If you have any information that could help with the investigation, please call the Atlanta Police Department.

WATCH: FOX 5 NEWS LIVE COVERAGE