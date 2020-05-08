Elderly woman found dead after Jasper County house fire

Jasper County fire officials are investigating after a house fire left one person dead on Wednesday.

According to the Jasper County Fire Department, fire crews responded to a fire at a house along Holman Road in Monticello.

A deadly house fire at a home off Holman Road in Moticello, Georgia on May 6, 2020 is under investigation. (Georgia Insurance and Safety Fire Commissioner)

Once crews made it inside the home, they found the body of 81-year-old Barbara Hix.

"It has been determined that the fire originated in the kitchen of the home. The exact cause of the fire is unknown, but an electric space heater was found in the room where the victim was located and heating elements on the stove had been left on. This unfortunate fire will be classified as accidental," Insurance and Safety FireCommissioner John F. King said.

The Jasper County Sheriff's Office is assisting in the investigation.