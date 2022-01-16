Expand / Collapse search
Reactions to the death of 'The Happy Preacher' Elder Cal Murrell

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
Georgia
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ALPHARETTA, GA - AUGUST 01: Elder Cal Murrell aka 'The Happy Preacher' attends Bobbi Kristina Brown Funeral at St. James United Methodist Church on August 1, 2015 in Alpharetta, Georgia.

Expand

ATLANTA - A religious icon from Atlanta has died. 

Public figures in Atlanta expressed sorrow on Saturday upon hearing of the death of Elder Cal Murrell, also known as "The Happy Preacher."

Atlanta Mayor Andre Dickens joined a chorus of voices expressing condolences:

"Homegoing services — and particularly the MLK Ecumenical Service — will not be the same without Elder Cal Murrell, affectionately known as the 'Happy Preacher.' Scripture says, ‘If they keep quiet, these stones will start shouting.’ Happy Preacher didn't let the rocks speak for him. I am sure a Hallelujah Choir welcomed him upon his ascent to heaven. I join the rest of Atlanta in saying farewell good and faithful servant. He will be missed."

