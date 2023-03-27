EF-3 tornado tears through West Point community: 'It’s just a miracle no one was killed'

A powerful tornado tore through Troup County on Sunday.

Troup County Schools were closed on Monday and officials say they plan to keep schools closed on Tuesday.

"Due to continuing rising water and extensive road closures due to flooding, eleven roads and bridges have become impassable. There are road closures from Hogansville to West Point and to Pine Mountain. These closures would affect 40 of our 135 bus routes in the morning. This would cause extreme delays in getting students to schools," the school wrote in part.

All employees should report to work as normal if it is safe to do so or contact their supervisors.

Gov. Brian Kemp and first lady Marty Kemp toured the damage on Monday. The governor says tornado winds topped upwards 140 to 150 mph at times, destroy 25 to 30 homes and damaging at least 100 others.

More than 12 inches have fallen this weekend as the storms passed through west Georgia. Officials say they are monitoring localized flooding and have opened all six gates of West Point Lake to help lower levels.

A day after a powerful tornado tore through the West Point community, Troup County officials continue cleanup efforts on March 27, 2023. (FOX 5)

Officials asked everyone who is traveling in one of the hard-hit areas to ensure they have their IDs. Officials say they want to quell any looting.

While there have been reports of some injuries, no one has been killed.

"We're just so thankful that there was no loss of life," Kemp said. "We're lucky."

Kemp issued a state of emergency on Sunday, just hours after the storms tore through Georgia.

"I think when you see that house you’re thinking, ‘Lord, how did somebody survive something like that.’ And to get to talk to that person, is pretty amazing. About hearing the story about the storm coming through at about 7 a.m. and they had been woken up at 4:30 a.m. with the hail, and the storm hit so quickly, and had to have people help her out of the house, it’s just a miracle no one was killed," said Gov. Kemp. "And, you know, we remember meeting her, Marty did…"

"I met her at the Kia plant, actually in the restroom. And so, I remembered her and that was her mom’s home, so it’s a miracle she came out of it. That’s she doing well," said Georgia first lady Marty Kemp.

"It was so fast. It was just really quick," said Sherry Bennett

Bennett was trapped in her house by fallen debris after a tornado bore down on the small community of West Point.

"It’s just unbelievable because there was a house there, a trailer there, and they’re gone," Bennett said.

Sunday's twister was the third to hit Troup County this year.

"When we thought we were getting caught up from January, we get hit again, so, it’s just a double whammy if you will," said Sgt. Stewart Smith, Troup County Sheriff's Office.

"It’s all gone. Like this was two used car lots next door, and then homes on down the line. They’re not there anymore. You see the broken trees. It’s just really unreal, really," said Bennett.

Recovery efforts hampered by Monday's storms which caused heavy flooding.

"Five roads are completely closed right now. We have a couple that are washed away, so the major concern is getting through this phase, and this flooding phase which is impacting a lot of people as well," said Sgt. Smith.

The Red Cross, Salvation Army, and other relief organizations are providing water, meals and other assistance.

"The home can be replaced, but the homes can’t be. I’m just thankful we made it through it," Bennett said.

Kemp says the full resources of the state are being utilized in the recovery effort.