Expand / Collapse search
Flash Flood Warning
from TUE 3:08 PM EDT until TUE 8:00 PM EDT, Carroll County, Cobb County, DeKalb County, Douglas County, Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Paulding County, Polk County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Paulding County, Haralson County
8
River Flood Warning
from WED 4:40 AM EDT until FRI 9:46 AM EDT, Clarke County, Oconee County, Clarke County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:30 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Clay County, Dougherty County
River Flood Warning
until WED 10:30 PM EDT, DeKalb County, Rockdale County
River Flood Warning
until THU 4:34 PM EDT, Forsyth County, Fulton County
Severe Thunderstorm Watch
from TUE 7:26 PM EDT until WED 1:00 AM EDT, Upson County
River Flood Warning
until THU 6:40 PM EDT, Rockdale County, Newton County
Flash Flood Watch
until WED 2:00 AM EDT, Dade County, Walker County, Catoosa County, Whitfield County, Murray County, Fannin County, Gilmer County, Union County, Towns County, Chattooga County, Gordon County, Pickens County, Dawson County, Lumpkin County, White County, Floyd County, Bartow County, Cherokee County, Forsyth County, Hall County, Banks County, Jackson County, Madison County, Polk County, Paulding County, Cobb County, North Fulton County, Gwinnett County, Barrow County, Clarke County, Oconee County, Oglethorpe County, Haralson County, Carroll County, Douglas County, South Fulton County, DeKalb County, Rockdale County, Walton County, Newton County, Morgan County, Greene County, Heard County, Coweta County, Fayette County, Clayton County, Spalding County, Henry County, Butts County, Jasper County, Putnam County, Troup County, Meriwether County, Pike County, Upson County, Lamar County

EF-1 tornado tore through South Fulton on Monday, officials say

By FOX 5 Atlanta Digital Team
Published 
South Fulton
FOX 5 Atlanta
article

ATLANTA - An EF-1 tornado tore through South Fulton on Monday leaving behind a trail of damage, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was on the ground for 13 minutes traveling 5.8 miles, officials said. Winds reached between 105 and 110 mph.

The tornado was reportedly four-times the size of a football field.

This is the second tornado confirmed from Monday's cluster of storms that moved through. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado packing winds of about 90 mph briefly touched down in Douglas County. The tornado was on the ground for three minutes traveling about a mile and a half starting around 10 a.m. Officials said it touched down along North Summers Circle near Bedwood Way and lifted just north of the dead-end of McKoy Trail. 

Douglas County storm damage

Residents in Douglas County and South Fulton cleanup after a day of storms.

Officials said the tornado uprooted and snapped a few trees at the beginning of the track. The tornado intensified as it crossed Kings Highway snapping and uprooting trees along multiple roads. At least 10 homes had trees on them, according to the National Weather Service survey. 

That tornado toppled trees in the Orchard Point subdivision causing two dogs being housed in an outdoor kennel to be killed.

WATCH: FOX 5 Atlanta live news coverage

_____

Sign up for FOX 5 email alerts

Download the FOX 5 Atlanta app for breaking news and weather alerts.