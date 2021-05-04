EF-1 tornado tore through South Fulton on Monday, officials say

article

An EF-1 tornado tore through South Fulton on Monday leaving behind a trail of damage, the National Weather Service said.

The tornado was on the ground for 13 minutes traveling 5.8 miles, officials said. Winds reached between 105 and 110 mph.

The tornado was reportedly four-times the size of a football field.

This is the second tornado confirmed from Monday's cluster of storms that moved through. The National Weather Service confirmed an EF-1 tornado packing winds of about 90 mph briefly touched down in Douglas County. The tornado was on the ground for three minutes traveling about a mile and a half starting around 10 a.m. Officials said it touched down along North Summers Circle near Bedwood Way and lifted just north of the dead-end of McKoy Trail.

Officials said the tornado uprooted and snapped a few trees at the beginning of the track. The tornado intensified as it crossed Kings Highway snapping and uprooting trees along multiple roads. At least 10 homes had trees on them, according to the National Weather Service survey.

That tornado toppled trees in the Orchard Point subdivision causing two dogs being housed in an outdoor kennel to be killed.

