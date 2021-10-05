Ghost hunts: Georgia museum hosts pair of paranormal investigations

Expand / Collapse search
Putnam County
Georgia Writers Museum hosts pair of paranormal investigations

If you're ready to write your own ghost story, the Georgia Writers Museum in Eatonton is here to help. The museum is teaming up with the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research for a pair of ghost hunts through town later this month.

EATONTON, Ga. - It’s a museum that celebrates the written word, and since we’re in the creepiest season of the year, it makes sense that the Georgia Writers Museum is focusing on the scariest kind of written words right now: ghost stories!

The Georgia Writers Museum is teaming up with the Southeastern Institute of Paranormal Research for a pair of ghost hunts in downtown Eatonton, happening Saturday, Oct. 16 and Saturday, Oct. 23. 

Both evenings will begin at 5:30 p.m. at the museum, where guests will enjoy dinner and a short "Ghost Hunting 101" class with paranormal specialist and author Denise Rolfe and her crew from SIPR. Then, the hunt begins, as attendees and guides will visit more than a dozen possibly-haunted locations in Eatonton, including the old city hall and jail, Pine Grove Cemetery, and the Putnam County Courthouse. Finally, everyone will meet back at the museum at 8:45 p.m. to report their findings! 

Participation in the ghost hunts costs $45 per person and $80 per couple and includes dinner and a drink; registration is available by clicking here. The Georgia Writers Museum is located at 109 S. Jefferson Avenue in Eatonton.

Of course, when there’s something strange in your neighborhood, there’s only one team to call: Good Day Atlanta! So, we spent the morning in Eatonton, doing a little paranormal investigating of our own. Click the video player to check it out!

