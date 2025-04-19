Easter sunrise forecast for Atlanta, Stone Mountain

The Brief Easter Sunday will feature warm temperatures reaching mid-80s, cloudy skies, and dry conditions, ideal for outdoor activities. Sunrise is expected at 7 a.m., with mild breezes from the south-southwest, calming by sunset. Despite cloud cover, temperatures will be above average, providing favorable weather for Easter egg hunts and other outdoor celebrations.



Easter Sunday will bring warm temperatures, cloudy skies, and dry conditions across the area, offering favorable weather for outdoor celebrations, according to the FOX 5 Storm Team.

Easter sunrise

FOX 5 meteorologist Laurann Robinson said sunrise is expected at 7 a.m., offering an early start for Easter activities, although skies will remain mostly cloudy.

Afternoon highs are forecast to reach 84 degrees, with breezes coming from the south-southwest at about 9 mph. "A little breezy at times here and there, but those winds will calm as we move through sunset," she said.

A hot Easter?

"Those warm [temperatures] despite that cloud cover that rolled on in," said FOX 5 meteorologist Laurann Robinson. "As we move through our Easter, we're going to continue to see cloudy skies, but temperatures will be above average and we're going to stay dry. So that's the good news for anyone having those outdoor Easter egg hunts tomorrow."

On Sunday, conditions will stay dry and breezy, with temperatures again climbing into the mid-80s — well above seasonal averages. "It’s going to be warm. It’s going to be dry. It’s going to be a little cloudy, so maybe that's helpful if you're going to be outdoors all day and don't want to experience any sort of sunburn," Robinson said.

Robinson noted that the mild breeze will continue on Easter, but emphasized, "All in all, a great day for those outdoor activities," with any potential storms holding off for later in the extended forecast.