Photos: Easter celebrations across metro Atlanta

Families will be gathering this weekend to celebrate Easter.

Many got a head start on Saturday by attending one of the hundreds of egg hunts and other activities.

South Fulton Easter Egg hunt

What we know:

In South Fulton, families gathered Saturday at Burdett Park for the City of South Fulton’s second annual Easter Eggstravaganza and Community Resource Fair, an event aimed at connecting residents while offering an afternoon of celebration and community engagement.

Hosted by District Five Councilwoman Keosha B. Bell, the event included activities, live music, food trucks, games, face painting, bounce houses, and Easter egg hunts for all ages. Families also had the opportunity to meet and take photos with the Easter Bunny.

What they're saying:

"It is truly a privilege to continue hosting the Easter Eggstravaganza and Community Resource Fair in District 5," Bell said.

For parents like Latoya Roberts, events like this mean even more. "I'm actually out here supporting the City of South Fulton," said Roberts, who serves as vice president of the Love T. Nolan Elementary Parent-Teacher Association. "My kids are autistic and have ADHD. There are not many inclusive events throughout the city, so I wanted to bring them out so they were comfortable around people, so they know how the environment is and how they interact with others in public."

Roberts, known by students as "the lady at the school with the blue hair," said the outing was a success. "My daughters are doing great. They got a lot of eggs. They speak to people — they normally don't speak to people — they say hi. So I bring them out to public events so they're comfortable speaking to people," she said.

Egg-citing Brookhaven Easter

What we know:

Rabbit made his return to Brookhaven on Saturday as the city hosted a trio of Easter egg hunts at Blackburn Park.

The festivities included activities for children, families, and pets. Organizers said the event would also feature sensory-sensitive activities and be fully wheelchair accessible. And dogs will be able to search for eggs filled with pet treats throughout the dog-run area.

What they're saying:

"We're having our annual Easter Egg Hunt," said Josephus Starks, recreation supervisor for Brookhaven Parks and Recreation. "It's the annual event that we engage the community with. We start off the day with our special needs egg hunt. And then we have a break to get ready for our all ages egg hunt as well. And then we finish off the day with our Dog Gone Egg Hunt, which is a special egg hunt for the dogs."

Starks emphasized the importance of community events like these in Brookhaven.

"I think it's very important. As a Parks and Recreation department, we are very big on engaging the community," Starks said. "Easter is no different. It's a free event for the public. It brings a lot of smiles and laughs and joy to the families, especially the children. What's better than spending the day getting candy for kids?"

Starks also expressed gratitude to the community, saying, "We thank you all for the support that you all show us in the city and we look forward to welcoming you out to more events and programs that we have in the future."