Police: Suspects wanted in attempted armed robbery in Decatur parking deck

Decatur police are searching for two suspects in connection with an armed robbery at a parking deck.

Officials say on Saturday, Nov, 5 shortly before 5 p.m., officers with the Decatur Police Department responded to a parking deck on the 200 block of East Ponce de Leon Avenue after reports of an armed robbery.

At the scene, the victim told officers that she was sitting in her car when two men who appeared to be in their late teens opened her car door.

The victim said the two men pointed guns at her and demanded she "give them everything."

While she was handing the men cash, the woman kicked one of them in the leg, causing them to run off toward Sycamore Street.

Police shared a surveillance photo of the two people in the hopes that someone can help identify them.

If you have any information about the case, call the Decatur Police Department at 404-373-6551 or Crime Stoppers Atlanta at 404-577-8477.