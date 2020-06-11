East Police investigate motel shooting

East Point police are investigating after one person was shot at a motel early Thursday morning.

According to investigators, officers found a victim suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived at a Motel 6 in the 1300 block of Virginia Avenue around 4:40 am.

Police said another possible victim is believed to have left the area.

Information on the victim's condition was not immediately made available.

No word on what led up to the shooting.

The investigation continues.

