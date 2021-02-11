East Point police investigate stabbing, shooting at same apartment complex hours apart

Police in East Point are investigating to see if a stabbing and shooting at the same apartment complex just hours apart are connected.

It happened at an apartment complex located in the 3000 block of Washington Road.

A woman at the scene told FOX 5 the shooting victim was a family member.

Police have not released details on either incident.

