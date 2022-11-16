Arrest made in murder of East Point beauty store owner during robbery

Police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing the owner of an East Point beauty shop Tuesday during an attempted robbery.

The reported robbery happened at Beauty World Beauty Supply located in the 3100 block of Washington Road near Harris Drive.

Police say officers arriving at the scene found 69-year-old Hyun Chan Cha, known as Rosa, suffering from a gunshot wound. She was rushed to Grady Memorial Hospital where she later died.

"This young lady has been here well over 30 years and is a staple in our community. They provide an important service for the community. They love her and we love her," said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchanan.

East Point police released this image of a suspect in a violent robbery where a woman was shot at a beauty shop along Washington Road on Nov. 15, 2022. (East Point Police Department)

Surveillance video shows a man wearing a toboggan with a blue hoodie with double white stripes down the arms pulled over it, a black mask, dark pants, with what looks like a gray belt, and reddish shoes.

"We're going to hunt this person down. I can assure you of that," Chief Buchanan said.

Wednesday morning, police say they made an arrest in case. Officials say charges including murder are pending against 43-year-old Nathan Huff.

Nathan Huff (East Point Police Department)

Investigators are also looking to identify a man seen in the shop at the time of the robbery. Officials released a photo taken from surveillance cameras of the man, who was wearing a yellow jacket, and jeans.

Police are looking to identify this man in connection with their investigation. (East Point Police Department)

Family reacts to beauty shop owner's death

Cha's family tells FOX 5 they are in disbelief. They say she had a big following in the community. In a statement, her family wrote:

"Our hearts are heavy with a mix of grief, confusion, and gratitude. Gratitude at the sight of all the flowers and notes left at our mom's store, gratitude for those who also loved the wonderful woman whose business had been in this community for over 30 years. She had considered this place a second home, surrounded by a second family, where she loved working with her customers to make them feel like a better version of themselves. We feel so much confusion because of violence that didn't have to happen, for a life that didn't have to be taken. And grief because of the senselessness of it all, because we are all the poorer for having lost a kind soul whose warm smile made life better."

Hyun Chan Cha, who went by the name Rosa (Courtesy of the family)

A blanket now drapes the glass door preventing people from seeing into the store, which was left in shambles during the violent encounter.

Family and friends began leaving flowers, cards, and candles outside to honor the beloved owner.

"I just want everyone to know that she was a human being, and she didn't deserve this. She didn't deserve it. She would have given anyone anything," one woman who stopped by late Tuesday evening said.

Residents say that can't believe this senseless and unnecessary violence happened in broad daylight.

"I like to shop in my neighborhood, but I'm starting to feel very uncomfortable in my neighborhood. This is not OK. This is not OK," one customer said.

East Point police investigate a violent robbery where a woman was shot at a beauty shop along Washington Road on Nov. 15, 2022. (FOX 5)

Anyone with further information in the case can call the East Point Police Department at 404-761-2177.