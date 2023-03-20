Expand / Collapse search
$1K of merchandise swiped from East Cobb Bath and Body Works

By
Published 
Cobb County
Shoplifters target East Cobb Bath and Body Works store again

A popular Bath and Body Works store in East Cobb was hit in another snatch-and-run shoplifting heist last week. Police are still looking for the suspects.

EAST COBB, Ga. - The popular Bath and Body Works store in East Cobb was hit in yet another snatch-and-run shoplifting heist.

Cobb County Police said this latest incident happened at the upscale, outdoor mall just last week.

Bath and Body Works shoppers are frustrated.

"I wanna trust, but how can you trust when this happens?" questioned shopper Jennifer Parrott.

Bath and Body Works customers said they were disgusted to learn thieves have been walking in, posing as shoppers, loading up their bags, then walking right-out of the store.

FOX 5: "Does it surprise you that I'm telling you someone would come in this store and run out?"

Customer: "Yes it does because I've shopped in this store numerous times, and they [employees] pay attention."

Just last month, Peachtree City police shared video of a trio being arrested for stealing more than $2,000 dollars in scented candles and plug in air fresheners. Cobb County police said $1000 in merchandise was taken from the East Cobb store.

Police will now compare notes to see if this could be the same ring.

Security has been increased at the store. FOX 5 noticed an officer both in the store and walking the popular outdoor mall.

Some shoppers told FOX 5 they preferred the openness of the store and wanted the shoplifters caught.

"It's casual, you walk in, get what you want. I like it the way it is, security would have me feeling uncomfortable," said shopper Padma Ravi.

If you have any information about who was responsible, you're encouraged to give police a call.