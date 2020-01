article

An earthquake was detected southeast of Atlanta Thursday evening, according to the U.S. Geological Survey

The agency says the earthquake happened about 8:17 p.m. and was centered less than 5 miles east of Stockbridge.

The earthquakes magnitude was 2.0 and was centered just over 3 miles under the earth's surface.

USGS INTERACTIVE MAP

The USGS is asking for anyone who felt the quake to report it here.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 5 STORM TEAM APP