Early voting underway for June 16 runoff election in Georgia
ATLANTA - Georgia voters are heading back to the polls as early voting begins for the state's June 16 runoff election.
What we know:
The most closely watched contest is the Republican primary runoff for governor. Former Atlanta Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms secured the Democratic nomination in May, but no Republican candidate received more than 50% of the vote.
As a result, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and Rick Jackson advanced to a runoff to determine the party's nominee for the November election.
Republican voters will also choose a nominee for the U.S. Senate race. Derek Dooley and U.S. Rep. Mike Collins are competing for the chance to challenge Democratic incumbent Jon Ossoff in the general election.
What's next:
Early voting continues through June 12. Election Day for the runoff races is June 16. Click here to find an early voting location.
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