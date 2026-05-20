Businessman Rick Jackson says his business solutions can fix Georgia

The Brief Georgia Republican runoff results: Lt. Gov. Burt Jones and billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson will face off for governor. Jackson says he believes his business expertise gives him the ability to tackle issues Georgians face. The winners of the June 16 runoff contests will advance to the November midterm election against their Democratic opponents.



Georgia primary election results have forced runoff matchups in major Republican contests for governor and the U.S. Senate following Tuesday voting. Candidates hit the ground running Wednesday to pitch their platforms to voters ahead of the summer balloting phase.

What we know:

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones secured a first-place finish Tuesday night in the Republican primary for governor. He will advance to a head-to-head runoff matchup against billionaire healthcare executive Rick Jackson, who finished in second place.

Jones secured an early endorsement from Donald Trump in the primary race, which involved historic campaign spending. The winner of the June 16 runoff will challenge Democrat Keisha Lance Bottoms, who won her party's primary outright, in the November midterm election.

RELATED: Burt Jones, Rick Jackson advance to Georgia Republican primary runoff for governor

What they're saying:

"I love getting this guy one-on-one, I can promise you that," Lt. Gov. Burt Jones said. Jones has officially challenged his opponent to a debate before the June 16 vote.

Jackson welcomed the challenge, stating he wants to highlight the contrast between an outside businessman and a career politician who killed property tax cuts. "The people that are struggling, the affordability issues they have resonate, and I have business solutions to help solved in the rural areas, our farmers and so forth," Jackson said Wednesday.

What we don't know:

The exact dates, locations, and broadcast details for a debate between Jones and Jackson have not been released.