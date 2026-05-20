FIFA World Cup: Showcase Atlanta awards 8 watch party grants

The Brief Atlanta is announcing eight grant winners chosen by Showcase Atlanta to receive up to $4,000 each to host local World Cup watch parties. The Historic Cascade Business District will use its grant to host a free Juneteenth World Cup community watch party on Cascade Road SW. The neighborhood celebration features a big LED screen, sound system and a family street festival as the U.S. takes on Australia.



Two hundred freshmen attended the announcement where city officials revealed the eight Atlanta communities selected to receive Showcase Atlanta grants for World Cup watch parties.

What we know:

Showcase Atlanta is awarding eight neighborhood grants of up to $4,000 each to help local communities host their own World Cup watch parties. Winning communities will also get a big LED screen and sound system set up for their events.

The Historic Cascade Business District's application was led by NPU-S Chair Erika Brayboy Collier The neighborhood will host a free Juneteenth block party and watch party on Cascade Road SW as the U.S. takes on Australia at 3PM on June 19th. Organizers will block off the street and turn a local parking lot into a small stadium of sorts with family activities to support small businesses after recent lengthy street closure. Brayboy Collier says the neighborhood will hire neighborhood Zone 4 officers to provide security.

Other grant recipients across the city include City of Refuge in the Northwest, Celebration 4 A Cause at Heman E. Perry Park, Chastain Park Civic Association, South River Gardens Community Association, Organized Neighbors of Summerhill, Elizabeth Baptist Church and the Little 5 Points Cultural District.

What we don't know:

Details for each neighborhood watch party have not released yet.

Why you should care:

World Cup game tickets will be highly expensive, making these free local watch parties a key way for residents to experience the global tournament. The events aim to drive tourism dollars directly into neighborhoods and boost small businesses outside of the downtown core.

What they're saying:

"This is huge," said Trinket Lewis, owner of the juice and smoothie shop MoreLyfe. "I think have the celebration on Juneteenth in Cascade Heights, an historically black neighborhood. having the World Cup puts us more on a global stage."

Henry Culler, general manager of The Beautiful Restaurant, added, "It's a unique opportunity. It will be good for the business for the community we're excited to part of everything that's going on."

"It's an opportunity to revive the street after the closure," said event organizer Erika Brayboy Collier. "So, why not invite then to something different, we are different than downtown, different from southeast Atlanta."