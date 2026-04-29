Early voting turnout strong in Georgia primary

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The Brief More than 71,000 ballots cast so far, including absentee votes. Democrats lead turnout with over 39,000 votes. Early voting continues across Georgia through May 15.



Early voting is continuing across Georgia as turnout remains strong in the state’s primary elections.

PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia primary early voting breaks first-day records

What we know:

Day three of early voting got underway Wednesday morning following a record turnout at the start of the week, with high participation continuing into Tuesday.

So far, more than 71,000 ballots have been cast statewide, including absentee votes, according to early figures.

Of those ballots, Democrats account for the largest share, casting more than 39,000 votes. Republicans have also turned out in strong numbers, with more than 30,000 ballots cast.

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What's next:

Election officials say early voting will continue through May 15 as voters head to the polls ahead of Election Day. Click here to find an early voting location.