Early voting turnout strong in Georgia primary
ATLANTA - Early voting is continuing across Georgia as turnout remains strong in the state’s primary elections.
PREVIOUS STORY: Georgia primary early voting breaks first-day records
What we know:
Day three of early voting got underway Wednesday morning following a record turnout at the start of the week, with high participation continuing into Tuesday.
So far, more than 71,000 ballots have been cast statewide, including absentee votes, according to early figures.
Of those ballots, Democrats account for the largest share, casting more than 39,000 votes. Republicans have also turned out in strong numbers, with more than 30,000 ballots cast.
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What's next:
Election officials say early voting will continue through May 15 as voters head to the polls ahead of Election Day. Click here to find an early voting location.