Georgia Secretary of State candidates outline visions for office

The Brief Contenders for Secretary of State debated differing views on voting technology and business licensing. Democrats are pushing for same-day registration and more state investigators to stop financial fraud. Republicans are calling for hand-marked paper ballots and a 30-day guarantee for professional licenses.



Candidates vying for Georgia’s Secretary of State met in a series of high-stakes debates at the Georgia Public Broadcasting studios, outlining starkly different visions for the office that serves as the state’s chief election messenger and economic regulator.

With the 2026 primary season in full swing, the contenders are battling to define the future of Georgia’s voting technology and the efficiency of its professional licensing systems.

What we know:

Democratic candidates are centering their campaigns on the protection of voting rights against what they characterize as "MAGA-led" interference. Conversely, Republican challengers are focusing on the legacy of 2020 election irregularities and the mandatory removal of QR codes from ballots.

While elections dominate the headlines, a significant portion of the debate focused on the Secretary of State’s role in managing over 40 professional licensing boards and regulating the securities industry to prevent large-scale financial fraud.

Candidates across the board addressed the 2024 removal of the Secretary of State as the chair of the State Election Board. The fallout has sparked a debate over how much authority the central office should exert over local county election officials.

The Democratic field

What they're saying:

On the Democratic side, the conversation focused heavily on accessibility and transparency. Candidates advocated for a hybrid voting system that pairs the efficiency of machines with printable paper receipts to verify voter intent.

To increase turnout, proposals were floated to designate Election Day as a state holiday and to push for same-day voter registration.

Regarding the state’s economy, Democrats promised to slash "red tape" within the licensing division. They emphasized the need for licensing reciprocity, particularly for nurses and skilled contractors moving into Georgia. On the financial front, the field acknowledged a critical shortage of state investigators and called for a more proactive securities division to catch Ponzi schemes before they defraud residents.

The Republican field

The Republican debate was marked by a push for traditionalist election reforms and administrative overhaul. Challengers called for a complete return to hand-marked paper ballots, arguing that current QR codes are unreadable by human eyes and create chain-of-custody concerns. There were repeated calls to investigate unsigned tabulator tapes in large jurisdictions like Fulton County.

When discussing the "business side" of the office, Republican candidates proposed a "Chick-fil-A level" of customer service. This includes a 30-day guarantee for professional license issuance, with the suggestion that temporary permits be granted if the state fails to meet that deadline.

The GOP contenders also emphasized a rigorous defense of state election laws against federal intervention, focusing on strict citizenship verification for voter rolls.

What's next:

The winner of this race will oversee a projected $150 million procurement process for a new statewide election system. The candidates remain deeply divided on whether this new equipment should lean further into technology or return to manual processes.