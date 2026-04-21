Georgia election officials at odds over July 1 QR code deadline

The Brief Georgia is weeks away from a July 1 deadline to remove QR codes from paper ballots, but no plan or funding is currently in place. Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger and Lt. Governor Burt Jones are trading blame over the delay as both eye the Governor's mansion. The state mandate requires ballots to use human-readable text instead of machine codes, a change estimated to cost up to $60 million.



As early voting preparations begin for Georgia’s primary elections, a 2024 state mandate to overhaul how ballots are counted has sparked a high-profile clash at the State Capitol.

What we know:

House Bill 139 requires Georgia to stop using machine-readable QR codes on paper ballots by July 1, moving instead to a system that scans human-readable text.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger estimates that removing these codes and upgrading scanning technology across the state will cost between $25 million and $60 million.

However, the legislative session ended without any funding being approved.

Raffensperger argues that lawmakers "dropped the ball" by passing an "unfunded mandate" that cannot be finished without the necessary money.

Meanwhile, Lt. Gov. Burt Jones is criticizing the secretary, claiming he has had two years to prepare and is now failing to lead. Both men are running for governor in 2026.

What's next:

With no money currently in place, there is no clear answer on what technology will be used to count ballots for the general election.

While the July 1 cutoff was meant to increase voter confidence, the lack of new equipment makes meeting that date unlikely.

Gov. Brian Kemp could potentially call lawmakers back to the State Capitol for a special session this summer to resolve the issue.

What we don't know:

While the cost of the transition is estimated to be as high as $60 million, it is not yet clear exactly how many counties currently have the hardware capable of being upgraded versus how many would require entirely new machines.