Georgia primary early voting breaks first-day records

The Brief Georgia’s primary election is off to a record-breaking start, with over 35,000 residents casting in-person ballots on Monday alone. Turnout for the first day of early voting has surged by nearly 30% compared to the 2022 primary cycle. Voters are deciding high-stakes races for Governor, the U.S. Senate, and other statewide offices.



The first day of early voting in Georgia's statewide primary broke records, according to the Secretary of State's office.

What we know:

Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said 35,352 Georgians voted in the primaries in just one day. That number is up 29% from the first day of early voting in the 2022 primary.

Another 1,732 absentee ballots have already been accepted, according to state data.

By the numbers:

In the 2022 primaries, 27,298 Georgians voted on the first day of in-person early voting. In 2018, that number was 9,266.

Why you should care:

The offices on the ballot this year include all statewide positions, such as Governor, Secretary of State, and Insurance Commissioner.

The U.S. Senate race, House races, and dozens of local offices are also listed.

What you can do:

Early voting runs through May 15, with Election Day being May 19.

FOX 5 has created a voter guide for you, which you can access here.

To find your early voting location, click here.