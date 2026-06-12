3 drones operating illegally near World Cup Atlanta events seized

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The Brief FBI Atlanta and partner agencies seized three drones operating illegally near World Cup events in metro Atlanta. Authorities warn violators could face fines of up to $100,000 and potential criminal charges. Officials are urging drone operators to check federal flight restrictions before launching.



Federal authorities say they have already confiscated three drones for violating temporary flight restrictions put in place around FIFA World Cup activities in metro Atlanta.

The seizures were announced by FBI Atlanta, which said agents and law enforcement partners took action after drone operators flew in restricted airspace surrounding World Cup venues and events.

Officials warned that unauthorized drone flights near tournament activities pose safety risks and could result in significant penalties.

Violators face steep fines and possible charges

What they're saying:

According to the FBI, drone operators who violate the temporary flight restrictions could face fines of up to $100,000, have their equipment seized and potentially face criminal prosecution.

Authorities said the restrictions are designed to protect aircraft, spectators and people on the ground during one of the largest sporting events ever hosted in Atlanta.

Report illegal drone usage

What you can do:

The FBI is also asking the public to report unsafe or improper drone activity. Anyone who witnesses a potential violation can contact the FBI at 1-800-CALL-FBI or submit information online through the agency's tip portal.

The warning comes as Atlanta hosts multiple FIFA World Cup matches and related events expected to draw hundreds of thousands of visitors throughout the tournament.