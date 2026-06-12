Armed intruder reported at Powder Springs home, SWAT responds

The Brief Powder Springs police responded to an incident at a home near Marietta Street and New Macland Road. The Cobb County Police SWAT Team was called in to assist. Drivers were asked to avoid the area and expect traffic delays while the situation unfolded.



A significant law enforcement presence was reported early Friday morning in Powder Springs as local police and the Cobb County Police Department SWAT Team responded to an active incident.

What we know:

The incident took place at a home in the area of Marietta Street and New Macland Road. Numerous police officers responded and Marietta Street was temporarily closed and drivers were asked to avoid the area.

Witnesses reported seeing numerous police vehicles and ambulances arrive at the scene before dawn.

One resident said she first noticed the response around 5 a.m. while heading to the gym.

"I came out at about 5 in the morning… going to the gym, and all of a sudden I start seeing all kinds of cop cars, and it just kept coming and coming," she said. "I started seeing ambulances, more than one."

By 8 a.m., the scene had mostly cleared and Marietta Street was open for traffic.

Police later told FOX 5 Atlanta they had responded to a possible intruder with a gun in the home. No one was hurt in the incident. It is unknown if anyone has been arrested.

This is a developing news story. Information above subject to change. Check back for updates.