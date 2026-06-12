FIFA Fan Festival returns for second day in Atlanta

The Brief The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park will open for its second day Friday ahead of Team USA's match against Paraguay. Fans can watch matches on giant screens while enjoying live music, activities and international soccer celebrations. Organizers are encouraging visitors to stay hydrated, use MARTA and arrive early as parking fills up downtown.



The FIFA Fan Festival at Centennial Olympic Park returns Friday for its second day of World Cup celebrations, bringing fans together from around the world ahead of a busy slate of matches.

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Gates are set to open at 2 p.m., with staff making final preparations throughout the morning as visitors began arriving in downtown Atlanta.

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The festival serves as one of the city's central gathering spots during the 2026 FIFA World Cup, featuring giant video screens, live entertainment, food, activities and opportunities for fans to celebrate their teams.

Energy builds after opening-day crowds

What we know:

Thursday's opening day drew large crowds as fans gathered to watch Mexico face South Africa on the festival's big screen.

Organizers said they expect a similar atmosphere Friday as supporters gather for Canada's match against Bosnia and Herzegovina at 3 p.m. and Team USA's matchup against Paraguay at 9 p.m.

Fans filled the park Thursday waving flags, wearing team colors and participating in activities celebrating countries from around the globe.

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Volunteer describes excitement surrounding tournament

What they're saying:

One volunteer preparing to work at Atlanta Stadium during the World Cup said the atmosphere surrounding the tournament has been unlike anything he has experienced.

"It's super exciting to see all the nations, all the people from different parts of the world come here, and the energy that you get inside the stadium is just crazy. It's unique," he said. "I'm really, really looking forward to the first game here in Atlanta."

Atlanta's first World Cup match is scheduled for Monday at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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Visitors urged to prepare for heat and traffic

What you can do:

With temperatures climbing Friday afternoon, organizers encouraged visitors to bring sunscreen and stay hydrated while attending outdoor events.

Parking lots in downtown Atlanta were already beginning to fill before the festival opened, prompting officials to recommend MARTA as an alternative transportation option.

Visitors can take MARTA to downtown stations and walk to Centennial Olympic Park.

RELATED: MARTA launches World Cup transit plan for Atlanta matches

The FIFA Fan Festival is scheduled to remain open until 11 p.m. Friday.