MARTA launches World Cup transit plan for Atlanta matches

The Brief MARTA has activated a World Cup transportation plan featuring more frequent trains, shuttle service and additional staff. More than 12,000 cameras, expanded police patrols and support from Denver transit officers will be used to enhance security. The agency is encouraging fans to use transit and plan trips in advance as Atlanta prepares to host its first World Cup match Monday.



Atlanta's first FIFA World Cup match is set for Monday, and MARTA (Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority) officials say years of planning are now being put to the test as thousands of fans prepare to travel to and from Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

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What we know:

The transit agency officially launched its World Cup operations plan this week, rolling out additional train service, security measures and customer assistance programs designed to handle the influx of visitors expected during the tournament.

Atlanta will host eight World Cup matches, including a semifinal, and transportation officials have repeatedly urged fans to use MARTA to reach the stadium.

More Trains, Shuttles and Real-Time Information

What we know:

MARTA's World Cup transportation strategy includes increased train frequency aimed at reducing wait times by about five minutes during the tournament.

The agency has also deployed a 30-bus rapid response fleet positioned at five strategic locations across the system. The buses can be activated if service disruptions occur on match days.

To help fans navigate the system, MARTA has launched an online trip-planning tool and a mobile app that provides real-time train and bus information.

After matches, special shuttle trains will be used to move crowds away from the stadium more efficiently. MARTA is also encouraging riders to use all five rail stations serving downtown Atlanta rather than concentrating at a single location.

Ambassadors and Volunteers to Assist Visitors

Who will help:

Hundreds of MARTA ambassadors and FIFA volunteers will be stationed throughout the transit system to assist visitors, answer questions and help manage crowds.

Some volunteers will speak multiple languages to assist international travelers arriving in Atlanta for the tournament.

Officials said ambassadors will be easy to identify because they will wear special soccer-themed jerseys. Riders can also expect World Cup-themed announcements, signage and fan activities throughout the transit system.

Expanded Security Presence

What to expect:

Security remains a major focus as Atlanta prepares to welcome visitors from around the world.

MARTA police officers will work extended shifts throughout the tournament and will be assisted by officers from Denver's transit police department, who will patrol trains and stations.

The transit agency said its network of approximately 12,000 cameras will be monitored around the clock. MARTA's Emergency Operations Center has also been activated to coordinate responses to any issues that arise during the tournament.

The security measures come as MARTA faces heightened scrutiny over safety following several recent high-profile crimes on the transit system.

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New Trains Still Awaiting Certification

What we know:

One major piece of MARTA's long-term modernization effort may not be ready in time for the tournament.

The agency's new rail cars, part of a $707 million investment, have not yet received final certification from state regulators. MARTA officials acknowledged they are running short on time to get the trains approved before the World Cup schedule ramps up.

For now, MARTA leaders say existing service enhancements, additional personnel and expanded security operations will help ensure fans can travel safely and efficiently during the tournament.