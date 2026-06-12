How to watch FOX 5 Atlanta news during World Cup matches

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The Brief FOX 5 Atlanta newscasts will stream live on the FOX LOCAL app whenever FIFA World Cup matches air on FOX through July 19. Viewers can continue watching local news, weather and breaking news coverage on smart TVs and mobile devices during match broadcasts. The FOX LOCAL app is free and provides access to FOX 5 Atlanta programming while World Cup coverage occupies the station's broadcast schedule.



As FIFA World Cup coverage takes over the FOX network this summer, viewers can still watch FOX 5 Atlanta newscasts and weather coverage on FOX Local throughout the tournament.

Whenever World Cup matches air on FOX 5 Atlanta through the end of the tournament on July 19, regularly scheduled local news programming will stream live on the FOX Local app.

The free streaming service allows viewers to watch FOX 5 Atlanta newscasts on smart TVs, mobile devices and connected streaming platforms, providing access to local news, weather and breaking news coverage while soccer matches are on the main FOX broadcast channel.

This also applies to "The Pulse," which airs at 7 p.m. ET.

When will FOX 5 news move to FOX Local?

Local perspective:

FOX 5 Atlanta news programming will be available on FOX LOCAL whenever FIFA World Cup matches are airing on FOX 5.

The arrangement ensures viewers can continue watching local newscasts even when the station's broadcast schedule is dedicated to tournament coverage.

Atlanta is one of the host cities for the 2026 FIFA World Cup and will welcome eight matches, including a semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, which has been temporarily renamed Atlanta Station for the duration of the tournament.

How to watch

Local perspective:

Viewers can watch FOX 5 Atlanta news coverage by downloading the FOX LOCAL app on supported smart TVs and mobile devices.

The app is free to use and provides live access to FOX 5 Atlanta newscasts, weather updates and breaking news coverage throughout the World Cup.

Fans can continue watching FIFA World Cup matches on FOX while using FOX LOCAL to stay connected to local news and weather coverage in metro Atlanta.