Georgia governor debate highlights taxes, economy

The Brief Candidates debated taxes, health care and the economy in the governor’s race. Proposals included tax cuts, insurance relief and Medicaid expansion. Early voting is underway as candidates target undecided voters.



Candidates for Georgia governor made their case to voters during the latest Atlanta Press Club debate as early voting gets underway for the primary.

What we know:

The debate comes as a crowded field of 15 candidates — including seven Democrats and eight Republicans — compete for their party’s nomination. The event is part of the Atlanta Press Club’s Loudermilk-Young debate series and offered candidates a key opportunity to appeal to undecided voters ahead of the May primary.

RELATED: Early voting begins for Georgia May primary following debate

What they're saying:

Several candidates focused heavily on economic issues, outlining plans to cut taxes and address affordability concerns.

"First thing I would do. I will introduce legislation the cut. the Georgia sales tax by 50%," former DeKalb County CEO Michael Thurmond said.

"I want to take 10% of our state’s rainy day fund… put it in what I’m calling a jumpstart fund," former Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan said.

Another proposal included financial relief for families and changes to health care policy.

"I’ll use a portion of our surplus to initiate the premium relief fund, giving families like mine and families like yours a 15% discount on your monthly insurance premium," former Sen. Jason Esteves.

"I’ll make sure that our state agencies are prepared to expand Medicaid," explained former Atlanta mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms.

Candidates also addressed broader economic themes, including inflation and job growth.

"It’s so important for our people to have free elections," Tom Williams said.

Others emphasized leadership style and priorities.

"I’m running for governor because I don’t know everything. I want to bring people in because I talk to them," Ken Yasger said.

The debate highlighted a range of policy differences, with candidates also touching on wages, government spending and what they see as the most pressing needs for Georgia families.

"Georgia families need less talk. They need more results," Rick Jackson said.

"Jobs safety, education, affordability… candidate quality matters," Attorney General Chris Carr emphasized.

Early voting is now underway across the state, with multiple races on the ballot leading up to the primary.

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