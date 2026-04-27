Early voting begins for Georgia May primary following debate

The Brief Early voting is underway across Georgia for the May primary election. Key races include the governor’s race and a U.S. Senate contest involving Jon Ossoff. County officials say early voting locations and hours vary depending on where voters live.



Early voting has begun across Georgia ahead of the May primary election, giving voters the opportunity to cast ballots in several high-profile races.

What we know:

Among the contests on the ballot is the race for governor, as well as a U.S. Senate race that will determine which Republican candidate will face Jon Ossoff in November.

Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate met Sunday afternoon for a televised debate hosted by the Atlanta Press Club and Georgia Public Broadcasting, marking the final stage of campaigning before early voting began.

The five candidates spent about an hour discussing issues including the economy and healthcare, while also focusing on leadership styles and their records ahead of the May 19 primary.

What they're saying:

U.S. Rep. Buddy Carter said he believes he can deliver results for Georgians.

"I still believe our greatest times are ahead of us. That's why I'm asking vote me for U.S. Senate so I can help President Trump deliver on those greatest times," Carter said.

Former football coach Derek Dooley emphasized leadership and values.

"We have a lot of work to do, and it starts leadership, sending different kind of leader to DC," Dooley said. "People with common sense, people represent our values, Georgia values, but most importantly, up there for the right reasons."

U.S. Rep. Mike Collins pointed to his background in business and government.

"We must put Americans first. We must take care of our people. We need government off backs hard-working men and women in our country," Collins said. "Just make life more affordable."

Candidate John Coyne highlighted his experience working with multiple administrations.

"Everybody here has some experience. I have more. I dealt with different presidents and I've done a lot for Donald Trump. That's just what it is," Coyne said.

Retired general Jonathan McColumn pointed to his leadership experience.

"There is no one running, no incumbent, that has executive-level leadership, led more people, directed more money for US government then anyone here," McColumn said.

With multiple candidates in the race, there is a possibility the contest could move to a runoff if no candidate secures a majority of the vote.

What you can do:

Voters are reminded that early voting locations are set by individual counties and may differ from their usual Election Day polling places.

Officials also note that early voting hours can vary by county, and voters are encouraged to check local information before heading out to cast their ballots.

Officials say turnout and interest in the races are expected to remain high as early voting continues.

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What you can do:

Early voting begins April 27 and runs through May 15. Election Day is May 19. Click here to find an early voting location.