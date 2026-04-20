Why Georgia's voting machines could change before November

The Brief Monday is the last day to register to be eligible for the May primaries. Advanced voting begins across the state this coming Monday. The July 1 deadline to ban QR codes is approaching; the State Election Board now recommends counties prepare for manual paper ballots.



Monday marks the final registration deadline for Georgians planning to vote in the May primaries.

As county offices process last-minute applications, election officials are simultaneously navigating a looming legal deadline that could fundamentally change how votes are counted in the general election.

What we know:

Because state lawmakers took no action during the last legislative session, the state’s 159 counties are facing a potential technological overhaul mid-year. Currently, Georgia’s voting machines use QR codes to tally votes, but a pending July 1 deadline would phase out that technology.

Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has called for a review of the legality of the current machines post-deadline and suggests the state utilize its existing paper backup system for November if necessary.

What we don't know:

However, the transition is not as simple as switching from digital to paper. GAVREO President Joseph Kirk warns that the timeline is simply too tight, stating that making such abrupt changes to the counting process so close to the general election could disrupt the entire system.

What's next:

The focus now shifts to whether state leadership will call a special legislative session to address the QR code ban before the summer cutoff. Without intervention from lawmakers, the issue may move to the courts to decide how ballots will be handled.

In the meantime, county election boards are bracing for the dual challenge of running a May primary while potentially redesigning their entire workflow for November. If you haven't registered to vote yet, you must complete your application by the end of business today to participate in the upcoming primary.