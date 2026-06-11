Atlanta weather forecast: Heat near 100, storms return Monday

The Brief Hot and humid conditions will dominate metro Atlanta through the weekend, with highs in the low to mid-90s and heat index values approaching 100 degrees. Rain chances remain low through Saturday, with only isolated afternoon showers expected. More widespread showers and thunderstorms are expected Sunday and Monday as FIFA World Cup festivities begin in Atlanta.



As Atlanta prepares to welcome fans for FIFA World Cup festivities, the weather is expected to bring plenty of summer heat and humidity, with temperatures climbing into the 90s through the weekend and storm chances increasing early next week.

What we know:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team says Thursday will feature mostly sunny skies and hot, muggy conditions. Morning temperatures started in the mid-70s, but afternoon highs are expected to reach the lower 90s. Combined with dew points in the 70s, it will feel more like the mid-to-upper 90s during the hottest part of the day.

While most areas will stay dry, a few brief afternoon showers could develop. Any rain that forms is expected to be isolated and short-lived, fading by early evening.

Heat Peaks Friday

Friday is shaping up to be the hottest day of the forecast period.

Temperatures are expected to climb into the mid-90s, while humidity levels could push the heat index close to 100 degrees in some locations. A few isolated showers may develop south of Interstate 20 during the afternoon, but most of metro Atlanta should remain dry.

RELATED: World Cup Atlanta: Heat could pose risks for fans, workers and players

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team is also monitoring the potential for stronger storms Friday night, primarily across north Georgia. While the greatest threat is expected to remain in Tennessee and North Carolina, portions of north Georgia are under a Level 1 out of 5 severe weather risk. Damaging wind gusts, localized flooding and small hail would be the primary concerns if storms develop.

Weekend Forecast

Saturday looks to be one of the better outdoor weather days of the weekend, with continued hot temperatures and only a slight chance for rain. Highs will remain in the 90s.

By Sunday, moisture increases across the region, bringing a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms. Temperatures will remain above average despite the increased cloud cover and rain chances.

⚽ FIFA World Cup Forecast

Weather could become more of a factor as Atlanta begins hosting FIFA World Cup events Monday.

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team expects more widespread showers and thunderstorms Monday compared to the weekend. While temperatures may begin trending slightly lower by the middle of next week, rain chances are expected to remain elevated as fans arrive across the city.

🌤️ Metro Atlanta Forecast

☀️ Thursday

High: Low 90s

Feels Like: Mid-to-upper 90s

Rain Chance: Isolated afternoon shower

Conditions: Hot, humid and mostly sunny

🔥 Friday

High: Mid 90s

Feels Like: Near 100°

Rain Chance: Isolated afternoon showers; stronger storms possible north Friday night

Conditions: Hottest day of the forecast

☀️ Saturday

High: Low-to-mid 90s

Rain Chance: Very low

Conditions: Hot and mostly dry

⛅ Sunday

High: Low 90s

Rain Chance: Increasing scattered showers and storms

Conditions: Warm, humid and unsettled

⛈️ Monday

High: Near 90

Rain Chance: Widespread showers and thunderstorms

Conditions: Wettest day of the forecast as World Cup festivities ramp up in Atlanta.