World Cup Atlanta: Heat could pose risks for fans, workers and players

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The Brief Hot and humid conditions could create health concerns for fans attending FIFA World Cup matches in Atlanta this summer. Researchers rank Atlanta among the host cities with some of the highest average game-time temperatures during the tournament. Experts urge attendees to stay hydrated, seek shade and recognize signs of heat-related illness.



As Atlanta prepares to host eight FIFA World Cup matches this summer, experts are warning that soaring temperatures and high humidity could pose health risks for fans, workers and even players attending games.

What we know:

An analysis of historical weather data by NPR found that more than one-third of World Cup matches across North America face a high risk of dangerous heat conditions. Atlanta was identified as one of the host cities expected to experience some of the warmest game-time temperatures, with average conditions reaching the mid-80s during the tournament.

What they're saying:

Researchers say heat concerns extend beyond simple temperature readings. Humidity plays a major role in determining how well the body can cool itself through sweating. Scientists often use a measurement known as Wet Bulb Globe Temperature, or WBGT, which accounts for heat, humidity, sunlight and wind to assess the potential for heat-related illness.

Why Atlanta could be a concern

What we know:

While Atlanta's matches will be played inside climate-controlled Mercedes-Benz Stadium, many fans will spend hours outdoors before and after games, including while traveling, attending fan events, waiting in lines or gathering at watch parties throughout downtown and surrounding areas.

Experts say large crowds can increase the risk of heat illness, especially for visitors unfamiliar with Atlanta's summer climate. Heat exhaustion and heat stroke can develop quickly when people spend extended periods outdoors without adequate hydration or cooling.

Average Atlanta high temperatures on game days (30-year climatological average):

June 15: 87

June 18: 88

June 21: 88

June 24: 89

June 27: 89

July 1: 89

July 7: 90

July 15: 90

Heat safety tips for fans

What they're saying:

The FOX 5 Atlanta Storm Team recommends that World Cup attendees take precautions before heading to matches and related events:

Drink water frequently, even before feeling thirsty.

Wear lightweight, light-colored clothing.

Use sunscreen and seek shaded areas whenever possible.

Take breaks in air-conditioned spaces during the hottest parts of the day.

Avoid excessive alcohol consumption, which can contribute to dehydration.

Travel with companions and check on children, older adults and anyone with medical conditions.

Fans should also know the warning signs of heat illness, including dizziness, nausea, headaches, excessive sweating, confusion and fainting. Anyone experiencing symptoms should move to a cooler location immediately and seek medical attention if symptoms worsen.

Tournament organizers preparing for heat

What they're saying:

FIFA officials have said many matches were scheduled during afternoon and evening hours to reduce heat exposure. The organization also plans to allow spectators to bring a factory-sealed water bottle into venues and has outlined plans for additional cooling measures, including shaded areas, misting stations and expanded water distribution if conditions warrant.

Atlanta's World Cup matches begin June 15 and continue through a semifinal on July 15. While exact weather conditions will not be known until game days approach, experts say fans should prepare now for the possibility of extreme summer heat and humidity.

Mosquitos could also be a concern

What they're saying:

As if the heat wasn't enough of a concern, a new study by ticketing experts SeatPick analyzed mosquito activity across all 11 US host venues and revealed where fans are likely to face the highest bite risk during the tournament.

According to their study, Mercedes-Benz Stadium came in at No. 3 for most mosquito-infested U.S. stadium. Due to the expected high heat and humidity normally experienced in Atlanta, mosquitos could be present both on and off the pitch this summer. Fans can protect themselves by using DEET-based repellent and wearing light-colored long sleeves for evening kick-offs (mosquitoes are most active between dusk and midnight).

Atlanta consistently ranks among the top 10 most mosquito-infested cities in the U.S. according to pest control data from providers like Terminix.