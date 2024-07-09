Early morning South Fulton shooting leaves man dead, residents shaken

Police in South Fulton are searching for the gunman who shot and killed a 27-year-old man. Investigators say the shooting happened early Tuesday morning in the area of Rock Hill Road. Some residents there say they were awakened by gunfire.

"I scurry out of my bed…I get out on the ground in my room, and I’m thinking to myself like, ‘What was that?’" one woman told FOX 5.

The resident, who did not want to share her identity because of safety concerns, says she stayed on the ground for some time before getting up to start her day.

"I proceed to get ready for work. Next thing you know…I come out, I open my door, I hear glass shattering," she recalled.

A shattered window on the back passenger seat of her car didn’t compare to what she’d find next.

"As I’m driving, I turn out of my driveway (and) what do I see? A pair of legs," she said.

That’s when the woman says she called 911 and South Fulton police were dispatched to Rock Hill Road just before 5 a.m.

"Uniforms responded to the location where they observed a black male that was deceased," Lt. Pserda Dickerson told FOX 5.

Investigators say the 27-year-old victim was shot multiple times. His body was left in the street.

"[The] disregard of human life as if it were a piece of trash or something," the resident said.

With a shooter still out there, she says she hopes to see more police patrolling the area.

Police have not identified the victim. They are working to notify family members. Anyone with information is being asked to reach out to detectives or Crime Stoppers Atlanta.