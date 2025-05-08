Alpharetta to study feasibility of building sports venue to attract pro hockey

The Brief Alpharetta plans to conduct a 5–6 month feasibility study to assess building a new sports arena near North Point Mall. The study will be funded by the city’s Development Authority and Convention and Visitors Bureau. A separate proposal in Forsyth County aims to build an 18,000-seat arena as part of a mixed-use development to attract a pro hockey team.



Alpharetta officials are launching a months-long study to explore the possibility of building a new sports venue in hopes of bringing professional hockey back to Georgia.

What we know:

The feasibility study, which is expected to take five to six months, will examine whether constructing an arena in Alpharetta makes financial and economic sense. The effort is being funded by the city's Development Authority and Convention and Visitors Bureau.

What's next:

If the project moves forward, the proposed arena would be located in the North Point Mall area.

The initiative comes as another similar proposal takes shape in Forsyth County. There, developers behind The Gathering at South Forsyth are working on plans for a large mixed-use development that would feature an 18,000-seat arena intended to host a professional hockey team.

