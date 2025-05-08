1 woman shot, 1 woman pistol-whipped in DeKalb County Thursday morning

article

DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured early Thursday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded around 6:33 a.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Northlake Parkway. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.

A second woman at the scene had been pistol-whipped and sustained minor injuries, according to police.

What we don't know:

Police have not identified the victims in the incident. Additionally, they have not speculated on a possible motive for the shooting and attack.

What's next:

No suspects are in custody at this time. Investigators are working to determine what led to the violent encounter.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.