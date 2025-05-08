1 woman shot, 1 woman pistol-whipped in DeKalb County Thursday morning
DEKALB COUNTY, Ga. - DeKalb County Police are investigating a shooting that left a woman critically injured early Thursday morning.
What we know:
Officers responded around 6:33 a.m. to reports of gunfire at an apartment complex in the 2100 block of Northlake Parkway. When they arrived, they found a woman in her 40s who had been shot multiple times. She was taken to a local hospital in critical condition.
A second woman at the scene had been pistol-whipped and sustained minor injuries, according to police.
What we don't know:
Police have not identified the victims in the incident. Additionally, they have not speculated on a possible motive for the shooting and attack.
What's next:
No suspects are in custody at this time. Investigators are working to determine what led to the violent encounter.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is urged to submit an anonymous tip through the Tip411 app or by texting "DKPD" to 847411 followed by the tip.