Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue sworn in as China ambassador

article

The Brief Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has been sworn in as the new U.S. Ambassador to China by Secretary of State Marco Rubio. His appointment comes during heightened tensions between the U.S. and China over ongoing tariffs. President Trump has vowed to maintain high tariffs on Chinese goods, while China has promised to continue fighting the trade war "to the end."



Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has officially assumed his new role as the U.S. Ambassador to China. He was sworn in on Wednesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

PREVIOUS STORY: Trump taps Georgia's David Perdue to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China

What we know:

Perdue's appointment comes at a critical moment in U.S.-China relations, as tensions escalate amid an ongoing tariff war. President Trump has reaffirmed that his administration will maintain high tariffs on Chinese imports, while Chinese officials have pledged to continue their economic pushback "to the end."

RELATED: Trump says US 'active' in tariff negotiations with China. China says otherwise

What's next:

The ambassadorship positions Perdue at the center of a complex and high-stakes diplomatic standoff between the world’s two largest economies.