Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue sworn in as China ambassador
WASHINGTON, D.C. - Former Georgia Sen. David Perdue has officially assumed his new role as the U.S. Ambassador to China. He was sworn in on Wednesday by Secretary of State Marco Rubio.
What we know:
Perdue's appointment comes at a critical moment in U.S.-China relations, as tensions escalate amid an ongoing tariff war. President Trump has reaffirmed that his administration will maintain high tariffs on Chinese imports, while Chinese officials have pledged to continue their economic pushback "to the end."
What's next:
The ambassadorship positions Perdue at the center of a complex and high-stakes diplomatic standoff between the world’s two largest economies.