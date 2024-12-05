Trump taps Georgia's David Perdue to serve as U.S. Ambassador to China

article

President-elect Donald Trump announced Tuesday night that former U.S. Senator David Perdue of Georgia will serve as the next U.S. Ambassador to China.

"David brings valuable expertise to help build our relationship with China," Trump said in a statement posted to his Truth Social account. "As a Fortune 500 CEO, who had a 40-year international business career, and served in the U.S. Senate, David is uniquely qualified for this important role."

Perdue, a Georgia Republican who served in the Senate from 2015 to 2021, was a member of both the Armed Services and Foreign Relations Committees. During his tenure, he chaired the Sea Power Subcommittee, overseeing key aspects of naval and maritime strategy. His professional background includes time living in Singapore and Hong Kong and working extensively across Asia, including China, during his corporate career.

Trump emphasized Perdue’s loyalty and his ability to advance the administration's strategy in the Indo-Pacific region. "He will be instrumental in implementing my strategy to maintain peace in the region and a productive working relationship with China’s leaders," Trump said.

The appointment comes as the U.S. navigates complex challenges with China, including trade tensions, national security concerns, and competition in technology and global influence.

Perdue is second former senator from Georgia tapped by Trump for his next administration. Earlier this week, former Sen. Kelly Loeffler was nominated to lead the Small Business Administration.

Who is former Sen. David Perdue?

A native of Middle Georgia, Perdue earned a bachelor's degree in industrial engineering from Georgia Tech in 1972, followed by a master's degree in operations research in 1975.

Prior to his political career, Perdue established himself in the business world, working for over four decades in various companies, including Sara Lee, Haggar Clothing, and Reebok. He served as the CEO of PillowTex, a North Carolina-based textile company, and later as the CEO of the Dollar General retail chain, where he is credited with a significant financial turnaround of the company.

Perdue's entry into politics was marked by his successful campaign for the U.S. Senate in 2014 as a Republican. Running as a political outsider, he emphasized his business background and campaigned on economic issues and reducing the federal deficit of the United States. During his tenure in the Senate, Perdue focused on issues related to economic growth, tax reform, national security, and international trade.

He served on several Senate Committees, including the Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry Committee; the Budget Committee; the Armed Services Committee; and the Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee.

In 2020, Perdue sought re-election but was defeated by Democratic challenger Jon Ossoff in a closely contested runoff held in January 2021. Following his departure from the Senate, Perdue challenged incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp for governor but was soundly defeated in the Republican primary.

David Perdue is married to Bonnie Dunn, and they have two children together. He is also the first cousin of Sonny Perdue, former governor of Georgia and Secretary of Agriculture in the first Trump administration.