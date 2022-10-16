I-75, Eagles Landing Parkway blocked due to overturned tractor trailer, chemical leak

Stockbridge police have announced Eagles Landing Parkway is blocked in both directions from Rock Quarry to the I-75 southbound ramp due to an overturned tractor trailer leaking chemicals.

Exit 224 on I-75 northbound is also blocked as police assess the accident.

Officers said the tractor trailer was going eastbound on Eagles Landing Parkway and attempting to turn left when the automobile tipped over.

The local fire department also responded to the scene and found that the vehicle was leaking dihydrogen hexafluorotitanate, hydrofluoric acid, and hexafluorozirconic acid.

They were able to contain the leak, but now they're waiting for HEPACO Environmental Emergency Services to clean it up.

For now, avoid the area.