E-sports facility unveiled at North Atlanta High School

Atlanta Public Schools unveiled a new e-sports facility at North Atlanta High School on Saturday.

Following the ribbon cutting ceremony, the school hosted a tournament featuring e-sports teams from 20 elementary and middle schools that will serve as the feeder program for the district's 11 varsity high school teams that compete in the Georgia High School Association’s E-Sports leagues, where college scholarships are now on possible.

The APS E-Sports pipeline program is made possible by a partnership with Elite Gaming LIVE. Students in the program explore STEM career learning opportunities, develop STEM vocabulary and 21st century skills, gain exposure to new academic and social- and team-building experiences, and exposure to STEM careers and careers in E-sports.