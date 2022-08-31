Dunwoody restaurant owner serves up 'smashing' burgers

It’s been voted by several publications as serving up the state’s best burgers, and our own Buck Lanford gave it a big thumbs up during his visit back in 2020. And since we’re heading to one of the biggest grilling weekends of the year, we decided Dunwoody’s NFA Burger was the right place to spend a morning getting some tips on how to cook up a "smashing" crowd-pleaser.

NFA Burger is the creation of Billy Kramer, who says spending more than two decades traveling the country for business inspired him to finally tie on an apron and do what his spirit demanded: make burgers! Kramer opened NFA Burger in December 2019, choosing a small — and we’re talking 100-square-feet-small — space inside a Dunwoody Chevron gas station as the perfect spot in which to craft his now-famous burgers, hot dogs, grilled cheese sandwiches, and more.

Kramer and his team smash the burger patties into the grill, and top them with American cheese, French’s mustard, Mt. Olive pickles, and their special Sassy Sauce. Add-ons include bacon and onions … but not ketchup! You can get the condiment on the side, but Kramer will only put ketchup on a burger or sandwich for $1 million!

NFA Burger is located at 5465 Chamblee Dunwoody Road in Dunwoody — right inside the Chevron station — and hours are 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Tuesdays and Wednesdays and 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. on Thursdays through Saturdays. To check out the menu, click here.

Like we said — when it comes to perfecting our burgers for the upcoming Labor Day holiday, we’re not fooling around. Which is perfect, because NFA stands for "Not Fooling Around." So, we spent the morning with Billy Kramer, doing a little "smashing" ourselves. Click the video player in this article to check it out!