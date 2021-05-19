Dunwoody police search for missing homeless man

article

Dunwoody police are seeking the public's assistance as they continue to search for a missing homeless man.

According to investigators, 59-year-old Yvrasse Clerveau was reported missing on May 9 after he left his job and did not return two days later for his next scheduled shift. Clerveau works at Gilly's Bar located in the 4300 block of Dunwoody Park.

Clerveau's family or his employer have not heard from him since he took a cab from work on May 9, police say. It is unclear where Clerveau was headed once he entered the taxi.

Authorities confirm Clerveau left his bank card at work and his vehicle is currently in a repair shop.

Anyone with information on Clerveau's whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the Dunwoody Police Department at 678-382-6921.

